Yesterday marked the first death anniversary of legendary actor, Dilip Kumar. Remembering him, his wife-yesteryear actress Saira Banu spoke about feeling empty and all alone in life. She even shared how Dilip sahab’s absence is taking a toll on her health. Scroll below to know more details.

Saira ji and Dilip sahab tied the knot in 1966 and ever since they remained inseparable. They had been one of the most dreamy and respected couples in the Bollywood industry. It was last year, on July 7th, the legendary actor died at the age of 98, living Saira ji alone in her life. Yesterday, on the account of Dilip sahab’s first death anniversary, the actress spilled beans on how is her life going in absence of her beloved husband.

While talking to PTI, Saira Banu shared, “My life is pheeka (tasteless) without Yousuf saheb. This is a different kind of love. You just cannot replace some people in your life. Give me all the wealth in the world and Dilip saheb on one side, and I would want Dilip saheb.” She also revealed that she’s not keeping well as her mental health is affecting her.

“I had the courage to move on then because I had the tender care and strong emotional support of Yousuf Saheb (referring to Dilip Kumar as per his real name, Mohammed Yusuf Khan). He had his own way of telling me to come to terms with the inevitable and insurmountable hardships and losses in my life. He had his own way of consoling me and also subtly asserting that life has to go on and no mortal is immortal. Today, a year has gone by and I am trying… (but) in vain to move on. I miss him. I’m all alone now. Emotionally, I am not well and that reflects on my health,” Saira Banu added.

It’s really hard to come to terms with losing someone special, but we hope Saira Banu live a healthy and happy life ahead.

