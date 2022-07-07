Riding high on the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying his much needed vacation in Europe. And the actor is keeping everyone updated as he just shared some glimpses from the trip.

Taking to his social media Kartik shared pictures with his team, as they all seemed to having a great time on their vacation, relishing food and enjoying scenic rivers, dams and skyscrapers.

The Shehzada Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a black and orange half-button varsity jacket with jeans in some of the photos while he rocked an off-white sweatshirt with blue joggers in another. He added in the caption –

“Having a Dam good time..”, wrote Kartik Aaryan.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has truly left no stone unturned when it comes to setting records with his latest film. From crossing 230 Cr. in worldwide box office collection to being declared a global blockbuster on the OTT, his film is truly ruling across the world.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released, the actor has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his line up ahead.

