Alka Yagnik is one of the most popular playback singers in the Bollywood industry. She has been in this industry for over 4 decades and has sung songs for over 800 movies of various languages. But did you know that the singer had once thrown out B-town’s perfectionist, Aamir Khan from a recording studio?

Let’s see the reason why the singer had to throw out the 3 idiots actor.

Well, we all remember the Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan had made his Bollywood debut with the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and it so happens that Alka Yagnik had sung the song Gazab Ka Hai Din for the movie. During the recording for the same Alka was joined by Aamir, who was present there at the recording room.

While recording Alka Yagnik noticed that Aamir Khan was constantly staring at her, which later got the singer to feel uncomfortable and distracted. The singer became so weirded out with the whole staring situation, that she then asked Aamir to leave the studio.

Well, the hilarious part here is that at that particular time Alka had no clue of who Aamir was as he was new to the Bollywood industry. It was later when the director of the movie Mansoor Khan introduced Aamir as the lead actor for the movie, Alka realised what she did was wrong. The singer had also apologised to the actor for the same.

Meanwhile, Alka Yagnik was last seen in the reality singing competition Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ in 2020 along with judges Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali. The show ended crowing Aryananda Babu as the winner of the competition

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is all set to appear on the big screen with his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which is said to be an adaptation of Forrest Gump. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and is all set to release on 14th April 2022.

