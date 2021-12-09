We have seen Salman Khan getting angry in films, reality shows, and even in public, but in 2015 the superstar slammed netizens on Twitter who were pitting him against Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan. In a series of tweets the Radhe star claimed they’re his best friends and there’s no ranking of ‘1,2,3’ between the three actors.

For a period of time, Salman and SRK were not on talking terms due to their past quarrels but ever since they decided to bury the hatchet the two actors are often seen together in films or reality shows.

In 2015, Salman Khan broke his silence about his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan and wrote, “Sharukh n amir hate it oo. N for my fans don’t let me dwn. Srk n amir khan r my friend toh buss. Bhad mein gaya No 1,2,3. Samjhe kya?”

Sharukh n amir hate it oo. N for my fans don't let me dwn. Srk n amir khan r my friend toh buss. Bhad mein gaya No 1,2,3. Samjhe kya? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

Not just one, but Salman Khan made lots of tweets where he bashed the trolls who were always targeting the three Khans. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star even called out people with fake identities and absurd Twitter handles. Further in the tweet, the superstar threatened his followers that he’ll quit the social media platforms.

Fan who is on a false identity using it to put another actor,friend colleague down ,is no fan of mine,don't like. simple funda hai. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 8, 2015

Messed up fighting over yr hero's vit each other. make this journey beautiful, dint sign up fr this ugly twitter war n not a part of it . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

Continue it n I vil b off twitter. Came here to spread love, share sm thoughts hv fun vit fans not for them to insult my fraternity. Hut — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

How rich in culture n respect v were. Kya ho gaya yaar. Itni nafrat Pyar mein kyun ? If any 1 who follows me disrespect any of my faternity — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

I vil not b on this social net work any more. Bus khallas, khatam, wanna follow me n want me to b here to Pyar mohobbat se raho. Or I am out — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

Don't even need to tweet all this but wanted to so that u understand it's not cool fr u fans to fight vit each other. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

Sooch samaj k Kal jawaab Dena. Phir decide karoonga k I wanna b here or not, aur guaranty hai k Sab aap k stars vil say the same. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015

Later in an event, Amir Khan responded to Salman Khan’s tweets and said, “There is no number game between us.” The Dangal star even defended the superstar and said, “See, this is Salman’s love and his emotions. In my heart, I feel the same thing for Salman. Trust me, there isn’t any 1, 2, 3 game between us. Salman and Shah Rukh are big stars.”

He added, “Not just me, but Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Akshay (Kumar), and Ajay (Devgn) … we’ve all been working successfully. Fans love our work. People on social networks keep saying different things. We shouldn’t take that seriously.”

