Salman Khan Went On To Twitter Rant Over Competition With Shah Rukh Khan & Amir Khan
When Salman Khan Confessed Shah Rukh Khan & Amir Khan Are His Best Friends ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Wikimedia )

We have seen Salman Khan getting angry in films, reality shows, and even in public, but in 2015 the superstar slammed netizens on Twitter who were pitting him against Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan. In a series of tweets the Radhe star claimed they’re his best friends and there’s no ranking of ‘1,2,3’ between the three actors.

For a period of time, Salman and SRK were not on talking terms due to their past quarrels but ever since they decided to bury the hatchet the two actors are often seen together in films or reality shows.

In 2015, Salman Khan broke his silence about his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan and wrote, “Sharukh n amir hate it oo. N for my fans don’t let me dwn. Srk n amir khan r my friend toh buss. Bhad mein gaya No 1,2,3. Samjhe kya?”

Not just one, but Salman Khan made lots of tweets where he bashed the trolls who were always targeting the three Khans. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star even called out people with fake identities and absurd Twitter handles. Further in the tweet, the superstar threatened his followers that he’ll quit the social media platforms.

Later in an event, Amir Khan responded to Salman Khan’s tweets and said, “There is no number game between us.” The Dangal star even defended the superstar and said, “See, this is Salman’s love and his emotions. In my heart, I feel the same thing for Salman. Trust me, there isn’t any 1, 2, 3 game between us. Salman and Shah Rukh are big stars.”

He added, “Not just me, but Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Akshay (Kumar), and Ajay (Devgn) … we’ve all been working successfully. Fans love our work. People on social networks keep saying different things. We shouldn’t take that seriously.”

