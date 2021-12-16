Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, which has been making a lot of buzz for the last few weeks, is finally releasing this Friday in theatres. Fans of the superstar are all excited to watch the film in cinema but the film is making headlines for the wrong reason.

Advertisement

#BoycottPushpaInKarnataka is currently trending on Twitter. Several netizens are slamming the makers of the action thriller for giving their first preference to the film’s original language rather than the state’s. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the Kannada version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa only has three shows in Bengaluru and this did not go down well with the Kannada moviegoers. Moreover, no Kannada shows will be screened on Friday due to a censor issue but its Telugu version is released in major centers of the state. This has irked many Kannadigas.

A Twitter user wrote, “Dear Allu Arjun, why are you dumping the Telugu version in Karnataka when you have Kannada version? You and your marketing team have got it all wrong. This is not going well with Kannadigas. I won’t watch Pushpa unless released in Kannada across Karnataka. #BoycottPushpaInKarnataka” Take a look at some more Twitter reactions below:

If u want 2 release ur movie in Karnataka better release Kannada version more than any version. What is this? Telugu version200+ hindi vsn 10+ malayalam vsn 4+ tamil vsn 4+ & Kannada versn 3 shws just 3 that too in Karnataka 😡#BoycottPushpaInKarnataka #BoycottPushpaInKannada https://t.co/MW3scDHCVp — Sunil Kumar B.M. (ಸುನಿಲ್ ಕುಮಾರ್. ಬಿ ಎಂ.) (@sunny8197447891) December 16, 2021

This is an intended agenda to force people to watch in telugu. #BoycottPushpaInKannada #boycottpushpa @JayannaFilms — Sriman Narayana (@bellimagga) December 16, 2021

Hey bro

Frst of all understand the problem..

We r not against AA or Telugu movies..

We r asking the distributors to release Pushpa in Kannada language…#BoycottPushpaInKarnataka #BoycottPushpaInKannada — Believer 💛KFI❤️ (@the_single_boy) December 16, 2021

Dear @alluarjun, why are you dumping Telugu version in Karnataka when you have Kannada version?

You and your marketing team has got it all wrong.

This is not going well with Kannadigas. I won't watch Pushpa unless released in Kannada across Karnataka.#BoycottPushpaInKarnataka — ಶರಣ್ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ (@sharankannadiga) December 16, 2021

Really!!#BoycottPushpaInKarnataka ? It's all about SUPPLY – DEMAND. If they rls Telugu version there say 100 they can have 50+ shows in full occupancy basis get packed. Whereas if they release 100 in Kannada version merely 10-20 may get filled. What's wrong here.#Pushpa — Gokul ッ (@IamGokulVJ) December 16, 2021

Pushpa Kannada version in Bengaluru has got only 3 shows. Where as Telugu Version has got 593, Tamil – 10, Malayalam 4 shows.

It could be first in history that a language of the land gets lesser screens than other languages

source: Bookmyshow#BoycottPushpaInKarnataka pic.twitter.com/DcfqTTMKIS — Chetan Jeeral | ಚೇತನ್ ಜೀರಾಳ್ (@chetanjeeral) December 16, 2021

NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO IMPOSE TEGULU IN KARNATAKA #BoycottPushpaInKarnataka pic.twitter.com/PAk7k0MjKo — 👑DEEKSHU KICHCHA 👑 (@Dikshit46194286) December 16, 2021

Honestly, I don't see any point in more screens being alloted to #Pushpa's Telugu version in #Karnataka when there is a dubbed #Kannada version of the movie already. Raise the issue but don't #BoycottPushpaInKarnataka. South Indian cinema should stay united. 🤝🏻 — Ashish Pareek (@pareektweets) December 16, 2021

Earlier this week, Allu Arjun was shamed by one of the reporters of Kannada media, for arriving late to the venue and making others wait for nearly 2 hours. However, he immediately apologized to the media persons for the delay. In a viral video, he was heard saying, “My private jet couldn’t take off at the right time due to fog and I didn’t even know that the program (press meet) was going to start early. I would like to apologize to the entire media for keeping you all waiting for so long.”

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa will also see Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady while Fahadh Faasil will be seen in the antagonist role.

Must Read: Siddharth Slams Trolls Abusing His Mother: “My Country, My Religion… All Hacked By A Bunch Of Pitiful Woman-Hating Crowds”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube