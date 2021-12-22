The Ticket to Finale task in Bigg Boss 15 house has created a rift between Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami says Rakhi is not honest in her decisions as a ‘sanchalak’.

Advertisement

During the Dragon Fire task, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai have a chance to become the second finalist. Now, the nominated contestants including Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have to play the game and the winner has the chance to eliminate one contestant.

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra plans to target Shamita Shetty with Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz’s help. Rakhi Sawant teams up with Pratik, Shamita and others. Tejasswi asks Rakhi to make a fair judgment in the task.

As Rakhi Sawant is the ‘sanchalak’, she plans to favour Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal. This makes Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra angry.

Rashami Desai argues with Rakhi and says: “You are not doing right.” Karan also has a heated argument with Rakhi. He in fact warns her to be ready to face the consequences. Rakhi also shouts at them.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss & Edited Lucifer Poster – What Is Exactly Cooking?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube