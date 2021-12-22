Shehnaaz Gill witnessed a huge blow early this year with the demise of Sidharth Shukla. The duo was secretly dating as per rumours and the actress wanted to tie the knot. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant had been off the limelight for a while now but is finally getting back to normalcy. But what is exactly up with the edited Lucifer poster and the BB connection? Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Shehnaaz earned massive fame in the mainstream world after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She entered as ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ and ended up winning hearts with her own unique identity. It was also a victory for her as she found a close friend and confidante in Sidharth Shukla.

Last evening, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Twitter handle and shared an edited picture of herself on the Lucifer poster. The edited version witnessed her in the place of Chloe Decker as Lauren German alongside Tom Ellis (Lucifer). “Hell has a new housemate,” read the tagline on the poster.

“Asli Big Boss toh yahaan hai,” Shehnaaz Gill captioned her tweet.

This left many fans wondering if Shehnaaz was all set to make her web series debut. Many even wondered if it is going to be an adaptation of Lucifer.

However, to break the suspense, the post was just a promotion for Netflix Playback. Lucifer released its final episode back in September and it created havoc on the Internet. With the year-enders beginning, this was just a shoutout to the show from Shehnaaz Gill.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh. The film witnessed her alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

She also released a tribute to Sidharth Shukla with the song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai.’

