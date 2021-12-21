Good wishes are pouring in for Bharti Singh ever since she announced her pregnancy with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In a recent interaction with the media, Bharti asked the media channel to pay for her deliveries and also revealed whether she wants a girl or a boy. Scroll below to watch the video.

Bharti’s pregnancy has been making headlines for a while now. The speculations have been there even before the comedian announced it officially.

Bharti Singh can be seen sitting in the car while interacting with the paparazzi. Folding her hands, she says, “Vote mujhe he dijiyega (vote for me),” and laughs it off.

Bharti Singh further adds, “Saare media channel mujhe 50,000-50,000 dijiyega. Delivery ka kharcha aana chahiye kyunki humein apni marzi se batana tha lekin aap logon ne chaap chaap ke humara suspense kharab kar diya. Toh mein bata dungi ki kaun se hospital mein dena hai. 50,000 per channel. (All the media channels have to pay me Rs. 50,000 each. I will pay for my delivery from that. We wanted to tell our fans on our own but you people published reports and everybody got to know. I will let you know about the hospital details. It’s 50,000 each channel).”

In yet another video, shared by paparazzi, Bharti was asked if she wants a girl or a boy; the comedian replied, “Ladki (a girl). Mere jaisi mehenti ladki. Mujhe ladki chahiye. Usko bolo ‘beta chai bana ke rakho mummy ghar aane wali hain’. Ladke ko bolo toh bolta hai ‘Cricket khel raha hun main’. Ladkiyan best hoti hain (I want a hard-working girl like myself. If I will tell my daughter to make a cup of tea for me then she will prepare it. If I will call my boy for the same then he will say that he is playing cricket).”

Aww, that’s such a cute thing to say.

What are your thoughts on Bharti Singh’s savage reply to the paps on her pregnancy? Tell us in the comments below.

