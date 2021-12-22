The Bigg Boss house is a controversial place and Bigg Boss 15 is no different. From mental health to relationships and even people’s s*xuality a lot has been spoken about. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, post his elimination, Rajiv Adatia spoke about being bullied in the BB15 house.

In the exclusive chat, we asked Rajiv what he has to say about Pratik Sehajpal bullying him in the house especially on account of his s*xuality. Read on to know all he had to say.

Talking about Pratik Sehajpal bullying him owing to his s*xuality in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Rajiv Adatia said, “I don’t think he bullied me. I don’t think usne bully kiya. Bullying is a very strong word. I even told him in the house he never bullies me. He was very… mastikhor tha, uska masti zyada ho gaya tha. He never meant anything malicious by it.” The eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestant added, “Usne kabhi muje attack nahi kiya, bus masti, masti, masti, masti. Masti uska bad gaya tha zyada.”

Continuing talking about it further, Rajiv Adatia said, “Maine bola bhi usse, ‘Pratik, muje koi nahi padta par tu bahar jayega na aapko hi bhari padne wala hai. Please stop, mai tere liye hi bol raha hu.’”

Talking about never making this ‘fun’ an issue/mudda in the house the evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “The reason maine yeh mudda nahi uthaya that is because I’m very consious and I don’t want to be that person in the show that kissi ke baare mein bura bola, if I say something bad about somebody and their life gets messed up outside.” Rajiv Adatia added, “I was very conscious that I don’t want to pick up any mudda that’s going to affect somebody’s personal life outside.”

Talking about Pratik Sehajpal’s behaviour, the now-eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestant continued, “So when Pratik said to me, I took it like masti – joh zyada ho gaya tha.. Maine maafi wohi time usko kiya – bhai no problem. I took him to the camera and told ‘Bharat ka janta please listen, this boy is very sweet Please don’t judge him. Usse galti ho gaya, maine usse maaf kiya usko and that the end of the matter.”

He added, “And if you see the show, sab log ne har time yeh mudda uthaya ki Pratik ne Rajiv ke saath yeh kiya hai. I never in any task brought this mudda up. Because if I have forgiven you then I have no right to being this mudda up. People are taking fayda of it but I never spoke about it again in the house, because if I forgave somebody, I forgave them for life.”

Check out the interview here:

