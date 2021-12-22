Samay Shah is most popularly known for his role of Gogi in TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is one of the major characters in the loved sitcom and today he celebrates his 20th birthday. His on-screen mother Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has a special birthday message for him.

Advertisement

Samay is the youngest member of the TMKOC cast. He joined the show in 2008 and has been part of the show since then. He is widely appreciated for his performance as Gurucharan Singh Sodhi aka Gogi.

Advertisement

Jennifer Mistry Beniwal took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen on-screen and off-screen pictures with birthday boy Samay Shah. She also wrote how the two share a close bond and how they have grown with each other over the years.

Sharing the picture, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal wrote, “MARO DIKRO… Happy birthday my dear Samay @samayshah_5 …. Every time I think of us I feel how much we grew up…( I mean you grew up physically and me mentally ), coz the way we used to lock horns is unimaginable now… I treasure the precious bond we have now (more than co stars, we are friends now, i genuinely feel agar mera beta hota to usse aisi hee chemistry hoti)… Love your simplicity and obedience… Always remain the same … God bless…Loads of good wishes… Mummy/ Jenny didi / Bro.”

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared the post, Samay Shah responded with a sweet note too. He left a comment, “Thank you so much didi That really means a lot to me, thank you for growing with me.Thank you for showering Love to me.Thank you for your kind and sweet gesture”

Must Read: Pushpa vs KGF Chapter 1 At Box Office (Hindi) – Day-Wise Breakdown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube