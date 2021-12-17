Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of the audience for more than a decade. Actors appeared on the show have found a way in the audience’s hearts as well. Raj Anadkat, who played the role of Tapu in the sitcom, is one of the much-loved actors among the fans.

However, fans were disheartened when the recent reports claimed that the actor is planning to quit the show. Some reports even claimed that Raj had already put in his papers and would not shoot after December 20. Now the latest report reveals whether the actor has really quit the show.

ETimes report quoted a source as saying, “A few months ago there were rumours of actress Munmun Dutta quitting the show after she received a lot of backlash on social media for a racial slur that she made in a video. But she continued shooting for the show. Some time back there were rumours of Munmun and Raj Anadkat being close. That seems to have affected Raj and so he was contemplating opting out of the show. He had communicated his thoughts to the production house but things have changed now. It was a momentary phase. Every actor goes through ups and downs and different phases. Raj’s character Tapu has found a connection with the masses and it is not a joke to just quit a show. Even if he has some other issues, those too will be resolved soon.”

Raj Anadkat joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Bhavya Gandhi left the show in 2017. He now plays the role of Tapu, Jethalal’s son and the audience seemed to have loved his performance.

Previous reports claimed that Raj and Munmun Dutta are getting closer to each other on the sets of the hit sitcom. The two were romantically linked by several media reports which had a lot of repercussions on Raj’s personal life.

