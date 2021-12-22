Pushpa starring Allu Arjun has surprised trade experts who were writing off the film’s Hindi version due to no enthusiasm during promotions. In fact, it is performing way better than Yash’s KGF Chapter 1, which was declared hit in its Hindi version.

To be honest, Arjun‘s film was very poorly promoted considering it was said to be a PAN India film. Even during the trailer release, the Hindi trailer saw a delay due to some issues. Not much was done to attract people in Hindi speaking belt.

Whatever numbers are coming, it’s all due to Allu Arjun’s popularity and word-of-mouth. Till now, as per the update of day 5, Pushpa has earned 20.14 crores. Interestingly, the numbers on Monday and Tuesday are better than opening day. Have a look at its day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1- 3.11 crores

Day 2- 3.55 crores

Day 3- 5.18 crores

First weekend- 11.84 crores

Day 4- 4.25 crores

Day 5- 4.05 crores

Till now- 20.14 crores

Pushpa is being compared with Yash’s KGF Chapter 1. Even on social media, fans of Allu Arjun and Yash are seen indulging in a fight over box office numbers. So, let’s take a look at how KGF 1 had earned in its first 5 days.

KGF Chapter 1 day-wise breakdown:

Day 1- 2.10 crores

Day 2- 3 crores

Day 3- 4.10 crores

First weekend- 9.20 crores

Day 4- 2.90 crores

Day 5- 4.35 crores

First 5 days- 16.45 crores

So far, Pushpa has successfully toppled KGF Chapter 1. It will be interesting to see in how many days it will go past the lifetime of Yash’s actioner (44.09 crores).

Stay tuned for more box office stories.

