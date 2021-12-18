Pushpa starring Allu Arjun has been released in multiple Indian languages, and the strategy has paid off really well. While the Telugu version was expected to take an earth-shattering start, the Hindi version too has now surprised many with its numbers at the box office.

Helmed by Sukumar, the film is almost 3-hour long, which is the main concern about its reception among the Hindi audience. Thankfully, the response has been quite good and word of mouth too has been encouraging. Being a pan India release, many found it surprising that the film wasn’t promoted aggressively with its Hindi version. But the day 1 outcome dictates totally a different tale.

Most box office enthusiasts have predicted a start of 2 crores for Pushpa’s Hindi version. However, the film is off to a much better start with 3 crores* coming in on day 1. Interestingly, it’s more than Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 (2.10 crores). Back in 2018, KGF had clashed with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Zero. Here, Allu Arjun’s film is facing stiff competition from Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. So, it’s indeed a good feat for the Hindi version!

Speaking of all languages collection, Pushpa has taken a start of 44-46 crores, which is huge!

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others in key roles. The next instalment is said to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, we recently reported about Allu Arjun’s fees for Pushpa. It’s learned that the actor has hiked his fees a lot by charging 30-32 crores from 12-14 crores.

