Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland has opened way beyond expectations at the box office. It’s yet again proved that if the film manages to build really good hype before release, it is bound to take a fantastic start, irrespective of Covid restrictions.

20 Crores’ start was touted to be a much bigger and staggering start for the new Spidey movie. However, box office enthusiasts were in for a surprise when the abovementioned figure was touched in advance booking itself. Now, the numbers have come in, and it has taken everyone by shock.

Amid increasing cases of Omicron, Spider-Man: No Way Home has taken an earth-shattering start. It has earned 32.67 crores on day 1 in India. The numbers have taken film right on the second spot, in the list of highest Hollywood openers in India. It has surpassed the numbers of Avengers: Infinity War.

See top 10 Hollywood openers in India:

Avengers: Endgame – 53.10 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 31.30 crores

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 13.15 crores

Captain Marvel – 12.75 crores

Furious 7 – 12 crores

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 12 crores

The Lion King – 11.06 crores

Jungle Book – 10.09 crores

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 10 crores

In the following days, the film is expected to break and make some new records at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland is ready to “take a break” from his acting career to “focus on starting a family” and figuring out his priorities.

Holland, who is dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, shared while he “will” wait to start a family, he is excited at the idea of being a parent in the future, while talking to People magazine.

