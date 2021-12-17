Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland has opened way beyond expectations at the box office. It’s yet again proved that if the film manages to build really good hype before release, it is bound to take a fantastic start, irrespective of Covid restrictions.
Advertisement
20 Crores’ start was touted to be a much bigger and staggering start for the new Spidey movie. However, box office enthusiasts were in for a surprise when the abovementioned figure was touched in advance booking itself. Now, the numbers have come in, and it has taken everyone by shock.
Advertisement
Amid increasing cases of Omicron, Spider-Man: No Way Home has taken an earth-shattering start. It has earned 32.67 crores on day 1 in India. The numbers have taken film right on the second spot, in the list of highest Hollywood openers in India. It has surpassed the numbers of Avengers: Infinity War.
Trending
See top 10 Hollywood openers in India:
Avengers: Endgame – 53.10 crores
Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crores
Avengers: Infinity War – 31.30 crores
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 13.15 crores
Captain Marvel – 12.75 crores
Furious 7 – 12 crores
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 12 crores
The Lion King – 11.06 crores
Jungle Book – 10.09 crores
Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 10 crores
In the following days, the film is expected to break and make some new records at the Indian box office.
Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland is ready to “take a break” from his acting career to “focus on starting a family” and figuring out his priorities.
Holland, who is dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, shared while he “will” wait to start a family, he is excited at the idea of being a parent in the future, while talking to People magazine.
Must Read: The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves Starrer’s Box Office Predictions Are In & The Numbers Are Surprising!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement