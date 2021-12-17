Allu Arjun’s most awaited movie Pushpa: The Rise is out and with it, the movie’s special dance number featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also out to entertain the fans. Well, recently the lead actor talked about the controversy that was going around the song just a few days before the movie was released and his reply is something you wouldn’t want to miss!

Let’s check out what was the south actor’s thoughts over the said controversy.

A few days back there was a lawsuit filed over Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s first-ever special dance number. The case on the song titled “Oo Antava” from Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa: The Rise was filed by a particular men’s association, who believed that the special number is portraying men as lustful. While filing the case, the group of men demanded that the song should be banned from the movie. Although, as of now there has been no final ruling given by the Andra Pradesh court.

Meanwhile, the lead actor of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun recently in a press release broke his silence on how he felt about the whole controversy surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Special dance number. During this press meet in Chennai, when the actor was asked about the Pushpa song’s controversy, the actor gave a really straightforward answer saying that “It’s true. Whatever is written in the song is true.”

And that’s when you realise that Allu is a total bad*ss!

Devi Sri Prasad is the one who composed the song Oo Antara. The song was made in 5 different languages!

The story of Pushpa: The Rise Revolves around Pushpa Raj who is a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India and was set in the situation of red sandalwood smuggling.

The movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The movie also cast actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna among others.

