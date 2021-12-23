Shivangi Joshi is a popular name in the television industry. She rose to fame with her character of ‘Naira’ in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and is currently a part of Balika Vadhu 2. In a recent interview, Joshi opened up on being in touch with the cast of YRKKH and also revealed if she still talks to her rumoured ex-boyfriend and co-star Mohsin Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Although Shivangi is shooting for ‘Anandi’ now but she’s still over her character of ‘Naira’ from YRKKH.

And it makes sense, Shivangi Joshi was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain from 2016 to 2021. And her on-screen chemistry with Mohsin Khan was quite popular among their fans. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up on being in touch with the cast of YRKKH including rumoured ex-boyfriend Mohsin.

Shivangi Joshi said, “I’m still in touch with the team. They are like my family.” When asked if she was in touch with Mohsin Khan, the Balika Vadhu actress replied, “Yeah, of course. I’m in touch with everyone, it’s just time kam milta hai, so we don’t talk much.”

Shivangi and Mohsin broke up in 2020 but their relationship has always been a topic of discussion among their fans. When asked about the equation with her rumoured ex, Shivangi replied, “It’s good and it has always been good.”

When asked if it’s difficult for her to move on from relationships in general, Shivangi Joshi replied, “t depends. I’m a sensitive person and over-emotional. (So) It’s difficult. It hurts when your relationship or friendship doesn’t work out.” The actress added, that it’s difficult for her to move on anyway narrating the story of her favourite broken vase.

The Balika Vadhu actress concluded by calling herself emotional and said, “Being emotional is fine but I get overly emotional and start crying. It troubles me often. So I just want to stay just emotional.”

