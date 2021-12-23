Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rashami Desai got upset and broke a glass during her argument with Rakhi Sawant in the Ticket To Finale task.

The latest promo shows a huge fight between Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai. In the Ticket To finale task, Rakhi is the ‘sanchalak’ but Rashami feels that she is being biased in the game and not giving a fair decision.

Rashami Desai shouted at Rakhi Sawant and said: “You are absolutely wrong, you aren’t doing good and I will make sure I will annul this task.”

Meanwhile, a major fight also broke between Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. In fact, Nishant get so agitated with Pratik that he told him: “Please till the time I am in this show, don’t talk to me.”

Bigg Boss 15 also witnessed a spat between lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The duo was on opposite side as Tejasswi defended Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, while Karan had Umar and others. It is now to be seen who finally grabs the ticket to finale.

