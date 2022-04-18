The first season of the business reality show Shark Tank India concluded earlier this year but fans of the show can’t get over it. Potential investors, termed “Sharks”, became overnight stars among the TV audience. Now one of the ‘Sharks’ Anupam Mittal is grabbing the headline. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Anupam is the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Makaan.com and many other brands. Now a YouTuber named Mythpat shared a video of himself imitating Anupam going viral.

Advertisement

YouTuber Mythpat shared the video on his Instagram handle wherein he can be seen imitating Anupam and complaining that “koi mujhe baat he nahi karne deta hai.” Mithilesh is indicating the times when others Sharks didn’t let him talk or when he got interrupted in between.

In the video, Mithilesh Patankar further said, “I want to buy taps because I want to invest in bathroom because mujhe koi ‘bath’ nahi karne deta hai.” However, the highlight of the hilarious video was when Anupam Mittal is seen silently entering the room where Mithilesh was imitating him.

YouTuber Mythpat later realized his presence and looked at him saying, “Hai la”. The two then burst into laughter looking at each other.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mithilesh Patankar wrote, “Haha. OMG! I can’t believe I did this. OMG! Koi baat he nahi karne deta hai (Nobody lets me talk).” Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mythpat

His Instagram post was soon filled with comments and fans appreciated their effort. One fan wrote, “Next week mission Ashneer Grover,” while another wrote, “How do you find these ideas? Lol.” A third user commented, “Bath karne do mere Anupam ji ko then (Let him talk).”

Many appreciated Mithilesh saying, “kya acting ki hai (what a nice act),” and “amazing video.”

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Once Again Beats Anupamaa, The Kapil Sharma Show, Making Its Way To The Top In Ormax’s List Of Most Liked TV Shows

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube