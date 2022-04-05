After artists, now businessmen and entrepreneurs are coming into the limelight, thanks to the immense popularity of Shark Tank India. All the panellists make it to the headlines for various reasons. Most recently, Anupam Mittal the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com replied to one of his followers’ query who thinks Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof video was demeaning and is it to okay to do character assassination of someone in the name of comedy.

Chanchlani is one of the most popular YouTubers in India with more than a million subscribers. With his team he has made videos on various things, they even made a spoof video on Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss which gained a lot of viewership.

Ashish Chanchlani’s most recent spoof titled Sasta Shark Tank features him as Paneer Grover (Ashneer Grover), while, Kunal Chabria as Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal). Recently, a social user asked Mittal about his views on the parody and asked the CEO of Shaadi.com if he thinks the way his character has been portrayed is wrong.

The comment on the Instagram of Anupam Mittal reads, “Sir, don’t you think the way Ashish has portrayed you in his Sasta Shark Tank is very wrong! Like is it okay to do character assassination of someone in the name of comedy? I really don’t know what’s your take on this but I felt very bad when I watched that video!”

Replying to the comment, the businessman responds, “…ignore, use bhi apna ghar chalana hai (He also has to run his house). Anyway, besides me, nobody can assassinate my character. Woh privilege mein apne paas hi rakhta hoon (Only I have that privilege).”

Before Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover too reacted to Ashish Chanchlani’s video Sasta Shark Tank. Taking to his Instagram, Grover wrote, “Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau (Cheap and long-lasting).”

