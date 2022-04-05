Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah revealed on the show that she used to work for a social media app wherein she duped strangers of 40 to 50 lakh.

Advertisement

But she said she never got the full amount as it used to get deducted.

Advertisement

Azma Fallah said: “I used to talk to strangers on social media and earned money from them. I earned up to Rs 50 lakh from this!” After revealing the secret she was saved from elimination.