'Lock Upp': Azma Fallah reveals how she talked strangers into parting with Rs 50 lakh!
Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah revealed on the show that she used to work for a social media app wherein she duped strangers of 40 to 50 lakh.

But she said she never got the full amount as it used to get deducted.

Azma Fallah said: “I used to talk to strangers on social media and earned money from them. I earned up to Rs 50 lakh from this!” After revealing the secret she was saved from elimination.

