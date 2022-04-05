Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary become parents to baby girl
Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Welcome Baby Girl! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Popular TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have recently shared a glimpse of their newborn baby girl on Instagram.

The couple shared an adorable video of holding their newborn daughter.

Gurmeet Choudhary wrote: “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

