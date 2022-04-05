Popular TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have recently shared a glimpse of their newborn baby girl on Instagram.

The couple shared an adorable video of holding their newborn daughter.

Gurmeet Choudhary wrote: “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

Trending

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

After this post, the new parents started receiving congratulations and best wishes messages.

Sana Makbul mentioned: “Mamaaaa congratulations.”

Bigg Boss OTT fame Divya Agarwal also congratulated the couple, saying: “Congratulations!!!”

Actress Hina Khan expressed her happiness through her best wishes message. She wrote with a heart emoji: “Many congratulations to both of u.”

Debina Bonnerjee has been actively sharing posts and pictures of her pregnancy and also often briefed about her experience.

Congratulations to Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh Says “Tum Hi Note Peeto, Paise Bachane Ke Chakkar Mein…” To Krushna Abhishek, Show Makers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube