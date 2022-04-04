The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining and made people laugh even during difficult times. It is one of the most loved shows on television. Often the comedy show tops the TRP charts as well. A recent report revealed that the entire team is going to the USA for their tour except for Archana Puran Singh.

Archana is quite active on social media. She often shared videos that gave us a lot of glimpses into her personal life during the tough period of the lockdown. Her conversations with her maid were loved by the audience.

Archana Puran Singh has now shared a BTS from the sets of The Kapil Show. In the video, Archana and Krushna Abhishek are seen having a funny conversation. The veteran actress is seen all dressed up to go on the stage, while Krushna as usual pulling her leg.

Krushna is heard saying that the entire team of the show is going to the USA for their tour, but they aren’t taking Archana, and it’s very sad. To which, Archana then said that they are not taking her to save money. Refuting this, the comedian then said, the talks are going on and there is a possibility that she will join them.

Archana Puran Singh then said that he is lying. The entire interaction is a funny one and will leave you in splits. It also shows the camaraderie and friendship that the star cast shares with each other. Watch the hilarious BTS video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show below:

In the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, and Rumi Jaffrey appeared on the show as guests. Kapil Sharma has also seen reads comments on Satish Kaushik’s post where he has posted a photo of him, Anupam Kher, and Anil Kapoor, where he is getting makeup done, and eating.

