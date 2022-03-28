The news of the comedy show – The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air has left fans disappointed. A couple of days back, news of the comedy show taking a short break surfaced on the web and it went viral in no time. As we told you, Kapil Sharma is going on a month-long USA and Canada tour following which the makers have decided to pull the plug temporarily.

Recently, his team clarified that the show is not going off-air but taking a short break only to return soon after. To fill in during the same period, they are making banks that will air till April end or so.

The Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh recently revealed her plan B as the show goes off the air. Reportedly, Archana has a couple of films in hand and is even considering a couple of them. Speaking to BollywoodLife, Archana Puran Singh revealed, I’m considering a couple of films in this gap. But projects are in discussion stage….so can’t give details.”

Revealing about The Kapil Sharma Show going on a short break, a source had told a leading portal that Kapil’s USA and Canada tour will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides, the TKSS team even has a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand, they best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later.

We also told you that Kapil Sharma’s team refuted the show going off-air but going on a short break. “There is no truth to these rumours (of the show going off air). The show isn’t getting suspended abruptly, and there are no plans of pulling the plug on it. We are shooting as usual. In fact, shoots have been lined up till the end of April,” as quoted by ETimes.

We are sure, The Kapil Sharma Show’s fans already can’t wait for the new season to arrive.

