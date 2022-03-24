Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular stars in the television industry. He is well known for his witty one-liner and has entertained fans for more than a decade. He has achieved enormous fame and has made millions laugh with his jokes and comedy.

The comedian’s stint began from the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and since then his popularity has been increasing rapidly. Comedy Nights With Kapil which began in 2013 made him an overnight star. He is now a household name. However, there was a time when he struggled with alcoholism.

Back in 2017, Kapil Sharma was out of work for almost a year when his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, was cancelled in September 2017 after he reportedly failed to show up for shoots. It was said that he was in rehab for a while, recovering from ill-health.

Later media reports also claimed that the comedian assaulted Sunil Grover on a flight in a drunken state. The incident seemingly made Grover walk out of the show and other comedians followed the suit. This led to a huge loss for the network as TRP fell dramatically.

As reported by DNA, Kapil Sharma during a media interaction at the trailer launch of his film Firangi, opened up about his struggle. He said, “I could not step on the stage to perform and would cancel the shoot. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly. I would stay locked up in the office with my pet dog. People stopped coming on the show and I went off the radar.”

The comedian went on to say that he had suicidal thoughts. “One of my close friends asked me to shift to his seaside apartment. He thought a change of scene would be good for me. As I saw the wide expanse of the sea from his balcony, I felt like jumping into it. I was depressed; it felt like the world was gunning for me.”

“I used to travel a lot for my film. Almost 7-8 hours used to go in it. And the media used to tell so much about me that I’m an alcoholic and all. I never had a PR to control all the image bashing. Then, there is Twitter and all this pressure. Now, I am impulsive – that’s just the way I am. I can’t do anything about it. However I may be, one thing is certain that I am a complete pure-hearted soul. All this negative publicity had put me in depression.”

Kapil Sharma refuted having a dispute with Sunil Grover and claimed that things were blown out of proportion. The comedian then once spoke about his alcoholism during the Drug-Free India event in Chandigarh in 2019.

