We often witness celebrities getting subjected to trolls. Time and again they face the wrath of social media for the step they take the move they make. The actress celeb to face the heat is Hina Khan, who grabbed netizens’ eyeballs with her ‘get well soon’ Tweet to Sunil Grover. The actor and comedian recently returned home after undergoing bypass surgery. For the unversed, the Bharat actor had reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Well, it so happened when Sunil Grover took to his social media to thank everyone after his surgery. He wrote in Tweet, “Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali!” Re-tweeting the same, Hina expressed sent her wishes and said that she will see him soon. Her tweet read, “Get well soon neighbour.. Mai aarahi hoon oopar jaldiiiiiiii…”

Get well soon neighbour.. Mai aarahi hoon oopar jaldiiiiiiii.. ❤️💐 https://t.co/EHvLRyOl9c — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) February 10, 2022

But seems like, Hina Khan using ‘oopar’ word in her Tweet to Sunil Grover didn’t go down well with their fans. While scrolling down, we saw many Twitteratis demanding the removal of Tweet. The Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 actress received backlash as fans think she could have used a better word.

A user wrote, “Di aisa nahi bolt plz …ye bolo aap, aapse milne aati hoon . This tweet and it’s words really scare one. We know aap unse milne ki baat kar rahi ho..but ye words use Matt karna kabhi bhi 🙏🏻. God bless u always”

Di aisa nahi bolt plz 🙏🏻…ye bolo aap, aapse milne aati hoon . This tweet and it's words really scare one. We know aap unse milne ki baat kar rahi ho..but ye words use Matt karna kabhi bhi 🙏🏻. God bless u always 🧿🙏🏻 — Tanu✨❤️ Hina Di✨😍 (@tanu_gupta80) February 10, 2022

While another said, “Plz hina delete this tweet I don’t like these words. #HinaKhan.”

Check out a few more Tweet below:

Plz hina delete this tweet

I don't like these words#HinaKhan — HinaHolics Ki Shaan Hina Khan❤️🥰 (@HinaKhanfb79) February 10, 2022

Oopar jaldi??? 😳 What do you mean @eyehinakhan ?? — Samar🌚 (@SummerShinne_) February 10, 2022

Hina🥺…. Aise word mat use karna aage se, it's scared me. #HinaKhan — sᴡᴇᴛᴀ (@SwetaSinghh) February 10, 2022

Aaisa mat bolo Baby 🥺 Bolo Main milungi aapse Jaldiii ♥️🍫🤗 #HinaKhan Happy Teddy Day 🧸@eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/JnMwmy4YKX — MahjabeenRizvi✨ PRIHINA HinaPriyank Lover (@TeamHinaPriyank) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Hina Khan has dashed off to Dubai to celebrate the day of love – Valentine’s Day – with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. On the other hand, Sunil Grover is on the road to recovery.

