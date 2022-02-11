Sunil Grover left his fans and friends in shock when news of his heart attack surfaced online. The comedian had to undergo multiple bypass surgeries after three of his arteries were blocked. But all is well now and our favourite is recovering. Scroll below for some happy news!

Even industry members including Ali Asgar and Kapil Sharma were left worried when they heard of the news. The trio had previously worked together in The Kapil Sharma Show and fans loved their chemistry. They may have all split but there still remains utmost respect and a cordial relationship.

Amidst it all, Sunil Grover has given an update on his health. The comedian took to Instagram and shared a video of himself enjoying the sunrise from his balcony. One could hear Auva Auva Koi Yaha Nache by Usha Uthup and Bappi Lahiri playing in the background.

“With your blessings, love and prayers I am recovering as you can see. Gratitude and Thank you. If you can witness a Sunrise, you are the luckiest,” Sunil Grover captioned his post.

Many friends from the industry took to the comments section and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon…. Take care,” wrote Tusshar Kapoor

“Love you ji,” worte Shakti Mohan.

Sophie Choudry wrote, “Yay!!! God bless”

Hiten Tejwani commented, “Take care brother and get well soon”

Meanwhile, many fans also bombared the comment section with lots of love for Sunil Grover.

“This post makes me so so happy ❤️ wishing the best for you now and always,” a user wrote.

Another shared, “Bhai kasi h ab tabiyat ,bas ap jaldi se fresh hokar wapas ajao intjaar h apke tandav ka 🔥”

“India wants Gutthi back,” wrote a fan.

Check out the viral video ft Sunil Grover below:

We wish the actor a speedy recovery!

