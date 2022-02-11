Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and VOOT’s got a surprise for all the #MaNan fans. The fans showered all their love on Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, and now it’s time for VOOT to surprise the #AsliFans with something special! After basking in the glow of the phenomenal success of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, the gorgeous leads of the show, Parth and Niti make a grand comeback with a music video for their fans, who stayed with them – hamesha and forever. The music video will feature in the Movie #MaNan, which will capture the journey of the characters across the three seasons of the extremely popular show on Voot.

To celebrate love in all its glory, VOOT announces a specially edit-based film featuring the popular jodi, that will take you straight down the memory lane of affable moments and the sizzling romance of #MaNan. Streaming from February 18, the slice-of-life piece illustrates the bitter-sweet relationship between the couple, evokes nostalgia and gives a major flashback of unforgettable college memories. A complete dose of entertainment with all the elements well fitted in it, this film will make you fall in love with Manik and Nandini, all over again! With alluring lyrics, #MaNan’s music video will headline an edgy romantic chemistry which makes it a perfect watch for you and your significant other. Bundle up your emotions, grab those heart-shaped donuts and get ready to witness love, friendship, romance, and quirkiness with VOOT’s romantic affair hitting your screens.

That’s not all! Fans of the show also have another reason to be excited. February 14, also launching is the NFT of the popular show on Fullyfaltoonft.com, so that fans can own a piece of their beloved show.

Speaking about the film and music video, Niti Taylor said, “The sheer simplicity of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan makes it stand apart from other youth-based stories. As friendship is a bigger force in our lives, I can promise that this new-age tale will make everyone fall in love again. It is ornamented with wonderful music and bang-on scenes. I have immense gratitude for having the incredible opportunity to work for this one. I’m sure you all would want to own it. I can’t wait!”

Speaking about the film and the music video, Parth Samthaan said, “I am extremely thrilled to take ahead this refreshing dreamy franchise. I have some beautiful memories associated with this particular project. 2022 has truly been a miraculous start. Fan clubs have showered heaps of love on the previous seasons of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. It’s because of them that I am here today. I want to be able to return all the warmth, affection and love via this project. I can never thank them enough for the incredible support they shower on me.”

This special is digitally sponsored by PayTM and Pokerbaazi. VOOT has also greenlighted a wide range of content right from human-interest stories to action-thrillers and regional political satires! In an era filled with conventional stories, the platform offers a unique collection under one roof.

#MaNan- A Kaisi Hai Yaariyan Movie will stream exclusively on Voot and audiences can watch it for free, anytime, anywhere!

