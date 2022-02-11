It’s Valentine’s Week, and with just the weekend left until V-Day, we are here to tell you what your favourite celebrities are planning for their better halves that day. We recently met up with actor Gurmeet Choudhary and singer Tulsi Kumar for the promotion of their song Tumse Pyaar Karke. While talking about the romance in their song, the duo also revealed their special plans for their spouses.

What to know what Gurmeet has in mind for wifey and mommy-to-be Debina Bonnerjee. Well, read on to know what special they are likely to do as well as what Tulsi feels about love, this month and Valentine’s Day.

Talking about his Valentine’s Day plan with his wife and mommy-to-be Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “Well, abhi tak toh koi plan nahi kiya hai. After spending so many years together, you have to try and do things differently, you can’t make it boring.” He continued, “Hum bahot hi impromptu plan Karte hai. Kuch aisa nahi ki 2 din pehle, ek hafte pehle plan kiya. Ussi waqt aisa lagta hai ki long drive pe chale jaate hai, ya kahi pe nikalte hai ya kuch karte hai – it depends.”

Gurmeet Choudhary’s Tumse Pyaar Karke singer, Tulsi Kumar, also revealed her plans for the special day with her husband Hitesh Ralhan. The Sanam Re singer said, “I’ve dedicated the full month (for a month). The whole month is the month of love. There is no special day to celebrate love. But since we say it’s Valentine’s month… I think every day is special if I’m with someone who is very close to me. There is no particular day/date to celebrate.”

On the professional front, besides releasing Tumse Pyaar Karke a couple of days ago, Tulsi Kumar has now released a Valentine’s Day mashup for her fans to enjoy. While Gurmeet Choudhary is still to reveal the title of his upcoming music videos and other projects, he and Debina Bonnerjee recently announced they are set to make their family bigger. The actor took to social media a couple of days ago and reveal they are expecting their first child.

