From past few weeks, comedian Kapil Sharma is in the news for multiple reasons. It all began when The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that The Kapil Sharma Show’s team didn’t invite them as it didn’t star any big star. However later, after Kapil Sharma faced the wrath of social media, Anupam Kher addressed the controversy and opened up about the same.

Advertisement

That apart, the comedian often grabs everyone’s attention with his quirky and witty response to trolls who try to pull him down, like recently.

Advertisement

It so happened when Kapil Sharma shared a video of Punjab’s new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while praising him for taking strong steps. A netizen commented on the post and asked him, “Harbhajan ki tarah, Rajya Sabha ke ticket ke liye makhan laga rahe ho kya? (Like Harbhajan, are you buttering them for taking a ticket in Rajya Sabha?)” The comedian was quick to respond to his Tweet.

Kapil said in his witty reply, “Bilkul nahi Mittal Sahab, bas itna sa khawab hai ki desh tarraki karein. Baaki aap kahein toh aapki naukri ke liye baat karun. (Not at all Mittal sir, it’s my dream to see country’s progress. If you say otherwise, should I talk about your job somewhere?)”

Before you think it stopped there then let us tell you that this wasn’t it for Kapil Sharma. After reading his quirky response to the user, another Twitter user asked the comedian to reply to this query also. The Tweet read, “Main bhi Mittal hoon, mere bhi sawaalon ka jawab de do. Kashmir Files kab dekhoge? Birbhum mein jo log jalaye gaye unka zimmedar ko kab saza ki maang kab karoge? (I am also Mittal please answer my questions too. When will you watch Kashmir files? When will you demand punishment for those responsible for those who were burnt in Birbhum?)”

मैं भी मित्तल हूँ मेरे भी सवालों का जवाब दे दो

कश्मीर फ़ाइल कब देखोगे

बीरभूम में जो लोग जलाए गए उनके जिम्मेदार को कब सजा की मांग कब करोगे, — राकेश भारत (@rakesh_bstpyp) March 23, 2022

Kapil Sharma is reportedly in Odisha. The comedian was recently snapped when he arrived to seek blessings at Konark Sun Temple and Jagannatha Temple in Puri.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha Reviews The Kashmir Files: “Film Nahi, Andolan Hai Ye” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube