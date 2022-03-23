The Kashmir Files has taken over the entire showbiz industry. Not just Kangana Ranaut or Aamir Khan, even Television actors like Mukesh Khanna are all praises for the Anupam Kher led film. Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha is joining the list of praises for the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

The Kashmir Files is literally a storm at the box office. The film is close to entering the 200 crore club, which was least expected. It has also left behind biggies like Radhe Shyam and Bachchhan Paandey and is enjoying maximum screens at the ticket windows.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Shailesh Lodha was spotted at PVR Juhu. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was dressed in a black sweater with red borders and paired it up with black trousers. As he posed for the shutterbugs, a paparazzi asked him, “Sir konsa movie dekh ke aa rahe ho?”

To this, Shailesh Lodha responded, “The Kashmir Files.” When asked for his review, Shailesh added, “Speechless hu mai. Kuch keh nahi paunga mai. Film nahi andolan hai ye.”

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha plays the role of Taarak Mehta in Asit Kumarr Modi produced sitcom. The show also stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat, Palak Sidhwani amongst others.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in controversy a lot lately over its star cast. There were reports that Shailesh and Dilip were not on talking terms over an alleged spat. Later, similar news revolved around Raj Anadkat and Dilip Joshi.

Munmun Dutta also made a lot of noise over her casteist slur controversy and alleged affair with Raj Anadkat.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Bharti Singh Reveals Doing An ‘Unpaid’ Comedy Show When Her Mother Was In ICU: “I Had To Make People Laugh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube