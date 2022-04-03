Expect the most unexpected from self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan. He has no filters, whether it is his take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Bollywood superstars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. In the latest tweet, he has shared birthday wishes for comedian Kapil Sharma and nothing could really be more brutal. Scroll below for all the details.

For the longest time, Kamaal has had his radar on SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. He has been claiming that the film is a super flop and refuses to accept the humungous box office collections. Just not that, Khan had also demanded a jail term for the director over creating such a film.

As most know, Kapil Sharma celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday. Actors, friends and fans all across the world poured in wishes for the comedian. Even actor Akshay Kumar shared a funny yet unique message for the TKSS host. But it is KRK who is now making noise over his unacceptably demeaning tweet.

The tweet shared by KRK read, “Wishing you a very happy birthday the most Vulgar, shameless, Piyakkad, Ghatiya and Waahiyat Insaan #KapilSharma! Keep doing comedy.”

Take a look at the post below:

Wishing you a very happy birthday the most Vulgar, shameless, Piyakkad, Ghatiya and Waahiyat Insaan #KapilSharma! Keep doing comedy. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 2, 2022

The tweet that currently has 1800+ likes and over 200 comments brought a lot of backlash for Kamaal.

A user commented, “Aese negativity failake publicity karne se acha bheek hi maanglete.. at least log taras toh khaate aappe..”

Another wrote, “What nonsense stupid are etni chid hai to mat karo b’day wish ese word kisi ke janamdin mai koi bolta hai kya..waah lgta hai piyakkad tu khud hai hosh Mai nhi bola hoga”

“Kapil Sharma’s movie was bigger hit than Deshdrohi,” another mocked.

KRK is surely brutal but let’s see if Kapil Sharma chooses to react to his wish.

