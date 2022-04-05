Shehnaaz Gill has undergone a drastic weight transformation over the last few years. She made the most of the pandemic and worked out day and night to get the figure she desired. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant witnessed a huge blow after she lost the love of her life, Sidharth Shukla. But she’s only gotten stronger from the tragic incident.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Shehnaaz was spotted at the airport and even interacted with the paparazzi. The beauty could be seen donning a white shirt and paired it up with blue bootcut jeans. She completed her ravishing look with beachy waves and dewy makeup.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill truly looks inspiring after all the work she’s done on herself. She even posed for the paps with her beautiful smile. As soon as the pictures surfaced online, SidNaaz fans got emotional about her hard work and praised her journey.

Just not that, many Shehnaaz Gill and SidNaaz fans pointed out on how people used to bodyshame her and she’s clapped back with such grace.

A user wrote, “I remember how people used to bodyshame her and she used to be quite in bb now she is giving answer by her hardwork .. inspiration”

Another commented, “People bodyshamed her she gave reply by her hardwork”

“Ye hamari jaan hai,” wrote another.

“She looks so hot,” a fan praised.

“Good to see her back like before,” another shared.

Check out the viral picture ft Shehnaaz Gill below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up on trolls that target her for staying happy after Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate passing away. She opened up on Shape Of You hosted by Shilpa Shetty and said Sidharth never wanted her to be sad.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Mika Singh Verbally Abused A Journalist In A Room For Mentioning Rakhi Sawant’s Name? Here’s What Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube