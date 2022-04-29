Television shows have a special place in people’s hearts and the millions of impressions it generates each week are proof. We have got our hands on this week’s TRP charts and are here to tell you which show has made it to the top. As always, Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa has made its presence felt.

To know which shows have followed this much loved Star Plus one – and with how many views, scroll down.

As reported by Spotboye, topping the TRP charts this week once again is Anupamaa. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey, the audiences are totally hooked on the ongoing drama that arose thanks to Anu and Anuj’s wedding track and Vanraj’s jealousy. Reportedly, the show garnered 2.9 million viewership impressions this week and worked better than it did the week ago.

Following the much-loved Star Plus show is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The ongoing track of Sai and Virat making amends and bringing together Shivani Bua and Rajeev has been loved by fans. As per the report, the Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer has garnered 2.3 million viewership impressions.

Coming in next in this week’s TRP charts are three shows – Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein with a rating of 2.1. Following them – with a rating of 1.7, are Colors’ Naagin 6 and Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. The drama in the Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal led supernatural show has been much-loved thanks to the recent twists viewers witnessed.

Grabbing the fifth spot on this week’s TRP charts is Saath Nibhana Saathiya The Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar and Gautam Vig starer Saath Nibhana Saathiya has got a TRP of 1.6 and continues to impress its viewers.

For more news from the telly world and to know how well the shows have performed, stay tuned to Koimoi.

