Lock Upp is getting a lot of attention since its inception, many are loving the rawness of the show along with its controversial contestants. In every reality show, there are moments which aren’t very memorable, similarly, in the Kangana Ranaut’s show, Zeeshan Khan was evicted after he got into a nasty fight with co-contestant Azma Fallah. Although he explained his side after his eviction, in a recent interview he went to reveal what he went through.

Starting in February on ALTBalaji and MX Player, the show reportedly garnered 15 million views within 48 hours, while it crossed 100 million views within 19 days. The high viewership numbers made it one of the most-watched reality shows on an OTT platform. Along with Kangana, television’s handsome hunk, Karan Kundrra too appears on the show as Jailor. Meanwhile, there are reports that claim, Shehnaaz Gill might replace Kundrra soon but there’s no confirmation about it.

Post his eviction from Lock Upp, Zeeshan Khan took to his Instagram and shared some details about his actions in the show. Reacting to the same, the actor in an interview with Miss Malini told, “I thought things would be different, I do agree that my reaction was a bit extreme and I apologized for it. Others also told me that I took things a little too far this time, so I knew I had gone wrong. I was given a punishment of 50 sit ups and I did not let my ego come in the way. I accepted the punishment I was given for it.”

Further sharing what he went through in Lock Upp, Zeeshan Khan added, “I have taken two weeks of continuous mental and verbal abuse. Disgusting things have been told to me, in the first week itself Payal Rohatgi spat on me, called me the ‘T’ word, said my religion promotes the ‘T’ word. She also said that people from my religion have caused the divide between India and Pakistan.”

“As a kid, I have grown up saying a pledge that India is my country, all Indians are my brothers and sisters… I have grown up with the value of being proud as an Indian, but to what Payal said, there we no repercussions. No apologies to me or the people of my religion. Kangana also said that they disown all that Payal has said and she will face the repercussions outside.”

Although Zeeshan Khan was blamed and evicted for his physical fight with Azma Fallah, the actor also shares what her co-contestant told him about his work and family that left him shattered. “Azma said a lot of things to me, she stooped to the level of saying that I go begging from people outside to provide for my family. In the second week, those attacks shifted from me to people close to me, them being my girlfriend and my parents. Azma would continuously keep telling me that I am getting work due to my girlfriend’s ‘sifaarish’, the way she said, it was meant in a bad way.”

“Being someone who has lived an honest life, it was not good, I still took it with a pinch of salt. I was also told that when you go out you will find your parents dead. My mother was involved in something unpleasant, I have pushed those memories far behind, but to hear such things from someone in a place where you don’t know what is happening outside, left me shattered,” Khan adds.

Zeeshan Khan concluded by saying, “I remember removing myself from the situation completely and crying in a corner. I did everything possible to counter all that she said, but after a point it is not possible. I know how hard I and my girlfriend have put to be here, so saying things like these is downright cheap. To say things about mom who has been through stuff, is something someone heartless would say. People were trying to play the woman card after the incident with Azma, but I was also taking a stand for the women in my life. Is it okay for a woman to say such things about another woman? We all live in a society where men are expected to be strong, but we also have a heart.”

