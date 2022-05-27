Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and his friends were detained by Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2 last year. He was later released on bail after serving in Arthur Road jail for nearly a month.

Since then a Special Investigating Team from Delhi has been investigating the case. It was reported that the agency had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship. Now the NCB has finally concluded their investigation.

As per the latest report from Live Law, Aryan Khan receives a clean chit from Narcotics Control Bureau. The agency has not filed any complaint against Shah Rukh Khan’s son and his friends in the case due to a lack of sufficient evidence. However, the complaint has been filed against 14 other persons in the case under NDPS Act provisions.

#BREAKING Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case.#AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/RhBpJ7QbZD — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 27, 2022

NCB says complaint is not being filed against 6 persons in the case due to lack of sufficient evidence and complaint is being filed against 14 other persons in the case under NDPS Act provisions.#NCB #AryanKhan — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 27, 2022

This comes as good news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans who have been rooting for Aryan’s innocence in the alleged drugs bust case.

Previously, the star kid made a silent entry at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. He made a grand entry with her mother Gauri Khan. Aryan looked dapper in his black outfit, his accessories got a lot of attention. He, however, chose not to get clicked and made a direct entry from his car and didn’t walk the red carpet.

Ever since Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB, he has largely stayed away from making public appearances. Some reports are also speculating whether he will make a grand entry into Bollywood as a writer and director.

Well only time can tell.

