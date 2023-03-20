Shweta Tiwari is one of the most famous names in the television industry. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and has done commendable work in the Hindi television industry. Shweta never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Earlier today, she shared pictures of herself donning a pink-coloured swimsuit and having fun with her son Reyansh in the pool, and netizens are trolling the actress for wearing a cleav*ge-exposing outfit. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Shweta isn’t just a fantastic actor but also known for her unique fashion sense. The beauty is quite active on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 4 million followers on Instagram. Tiwari often shares fashionable pictures on the photo-sharing platform, giving fans a sneak peek at her luxurious life.

Now coming back to the topic, Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself donning s*xy pink swimsuit-looking bombshell with a caption that read, “🏊‍♀️ day out!” Can you believe she’s 42 years old? What are even those genes?

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Reacting to Shweta Tiwari’s pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “aal bache bde ho gye hai Shweta jee kuch to shrm kro apni body dikha rhi ho glt baat hai beti ko bhi smjhao wo bhi gndi pic post krti hai”

Another user commented, “Apni hi beti ki dukaan band karoge😂”

A third user commented, “Lgta hai Tum kbhi budia hi nhi hogi yr”

At the same time, the other section on social media praised Shweta Tiwari for her maintained physique.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Tiwari for her latest Instagram upload? Tell us in the comment section.

