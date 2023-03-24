TV actress Erica Fernande has made headlines ever since she moved to Dubai from India after feeling stagnated professionally. As the actress is currently trying to settle in Dubai, she met with her Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star, Shaheer Sheikh, during her last trip, and their fans cannot stop manifesting Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 4. Scroll down to know how the duo’s fans reacted to their latest pictures.

Erica began her acting career by working in Kannada and Tamil movies. However, her breakthrough came with the TV series Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, in which she was paired opposite Shaheer. The show and Erica and Shaheer’s pair, garnered a lot of love from the audience.

Erica Fernandes was recently in Dubai for some work and in various interviews revealed that she had moved to UAE for professional growth. During her Dubai visit, the actress met with Shaheer Sheikh, as the latter recently dropped some photos from their meeting. While Shaheer added a bunch of ghost and alien emojis in the caption, their fans could not hold their excitement as they were thrilled to see the two reunite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

A fan wrote, “Shaheer-Erica in a same frame smilin together what else you want more?” while another penned, “Finally.. chaand Nazar aaya.”

A third fan commented, “We believe in Sharica Supremacy,” while others thanked Sheikh for sharing the snaps.

A fifth user wrote, “cant wait for krpkab 4.”

In an interview with ETimes, Erica clarified that she has a house in Dubai, so she often travels between India and UAE. She further mentioned that she works in both countries and has not shifted her base to Dubai. During the chat, the actress added that she and Shaheer Sheikh recently worked on a music video together and called it Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 4.

