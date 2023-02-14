Television actress Erica Fernandes, who featured in a new music video titled Ishq Hua, had a gala time shooting for the song in Chandigarh as she got to experience the rural side of the city and also witnessed the making of jaggery and got to roam about mustard fields.

The track has been composed by music director duo Javed-Mohsin, who are known for big hits such as ‘Pal’, ‘Baarish Aayi Hai‘, ‘Kabhii Tumhhe’, Dhol Bajaa’, ‘I Love Dubai’, ‘Teri Bhabhi’ and ‘Kaali Teri’.

Ishq Hua also features actor Suraj Jumani.

Speaking about her experience, Erica Fernandes said, “It was fun to shoot in Chandigarh with that cool weather and to experience a different side of it. While I have mostly shot in the city side, this time we got to see something different. Suraj and I experienced the beautiful rural side of Chandigarh as we were able to witness the making of jaggery and the very famous ‘sarson ka khet’.”

The music video tells the story of a couple who were childhood sweethearts and meet again after years.

Describing the experience of ‘Ishq Hua’, composer Javed said, “‘Ishq Hua’ has been a very special song for all of us, and I hope that the audience will feel the same about it.”

Written by Danish Sabri, the track has been sung by Javed Ali and Aakritti Mehra.

The music video has been directed by Druwal Patel and produced by Ravinder Soni.

Ishq Hua is out on Blue Music Label YouTube channel.

