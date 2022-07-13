Tejasswi Prakash Hopes Her 'Baarish Aayi Hai' Song With Lover Karan Kundrra Will Be Season's Best Monsoon Song!

The much-loved TV actors and real-life couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra who are gearing up for their new music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ said they are expecting the song to be a superhit.

Talking about appearing in the music video Tejasswi Prakash said: “It’s really encouraging to see the response of our fans on the song even before its released. I believe it will be this season’s best monsoon song. Working with Shreya Ghoshal, Stebin Ben, and VYRL Originals makes me feel fortunate.”

Earlier the music label released two beautiful music videos that achieved huge success. Last year (2021) VYRL Originals produced ‘Baarish Ban Jana’ featuring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh. In 2020 the label released ‘Baarish’ featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The new song is part of their Barish song franchise.

“‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ is a beautiful song. The last two Baarish songs of VYRL Originals were chartbusters, and we are expecting that this song will complete the hat-trick”, added Karan Kundrra.

‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ will release on July 14 on VYRL Originals YouTube channel. Produced by VYRL Originals, the song is performed by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben.

