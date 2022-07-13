Uorfi Javed always has something unusual to wear. She’s previously copied the looks of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner but no, that’s not what she’s all about. The Bigg Boss OTT diva has also made attires out of wires and garbage bags. Continuing the legacy, this time she has experimented with razor blades. Scroll below for all the details.

To begin with, here’s issuing a TRIGGER WARNING to everybody who has a weak heart and might find it unsettling. Something that Uorfi should have done but clearly, she didn’t. She literally has dozens of blades wrapped around her entire body.

From head to knee, one can see Uorfi Javed bathing in blades. The actress protected her body with a black cloth before wrapping herself around in so many blades. It sure is unimaginable and super risky and one only wonders how she wore the dress at the first place.

Uorfi Javed pulled her hair in a half pony. She opted for shimmery eyes and nude lips. The beauty was smart enough to not wear any accessories as it would distract the viewers from the main subject. She captioned her post “I made the perfect dress for introverts. 😂 Razor cut! Made this dress from razors ! I I can’t thank my team enough for helping me with my crazy ideas !”

However, netizens were quite uncomfortable with her video and began trolling her in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Eid par mat pehenna, koi gale nahi milega”

Another commented, “Urfi yaar Amul milk k Khali plastic wali bhi dress pehno na yaar…”

“Yaar ye kuchh pagal hai kiya?” read a comment.

A troll wrote, “Ye pagal aunty isko fashion bolti hai”

Another shared, “अरे पागल औरत कट जाएगा”

Take a look at the look pulled off by Uorfi Javed below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section if it’s a yay or nay?

