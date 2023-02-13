Television actress Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani has landed into legal trouble once again as he has been accused of r*ping a foreign national amidst his cheating allegations with his wife Rakhi. As per reports, the Mysuru police has registered an FIR against Adil and the complaint has been filed by an Iranian woman. For the unversed, Adil was arrested last week after his wife Rakhi filed an FIR against him on the grounds of cheating and him being a fraud. Scroll below to get the scoop!

She also mentioned that Adil had broken her trust. It seems while being married to a Rakhi, he had an affair with his girlfriend Nivedita Tanu. The actress had also claimed that her long-ailing mother died because she couldn’t provide treatment to her as Rakhi had given Rs 10 lakhs to Adil which he didn’t return her allegedly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, now coming back to the new FIR that has been lodged against Adil Khan Durrani. The Iranian woman who filed the complaint claimed that Adil had s*xually assaulted her in 2018. As per reports, the woman had come to India to study a pharmacy course from Mysuru and when Adil had befriended her he had a restaurant in VV Puram.

The complaint against Adil Durrani has been lodged at Mysore’s VV Puram Police Station and Narasimharaja division ACP Ashwath Narayan told Hindustan Times, “The Iran national visited the police station on 10 February and filed a complaint against Adil Khan Durrani. We have registered a case under IPC 376 (rape), 417 (punish for cheating), 420 (cheating), 504 (insulting intentionally), 506 (threatening with life).”

As per the Iranian woman’s statement, when Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani befriended her and they were having a relationship, he had proposed marriage to her, and they started to live together. She further mentioned that after 3 years, when she asked to get married, he used to assault her and threaten her. The foreign national even claimed that Adil used to threaten her to post her private photos on social media and send them to her parents in Iran if she forced him to get married.

Well, it seems the situation has gotten quite out of hand and Adil Khan Durrani is getting entangled in it. With Rakhi Sawant’s FIR and this Iranian woman’s complaint, Adil has landed into too many legal troubles. What are your thoughts about it let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Makers Accused Of Show Fixing As MC Stan Wins Against Shiv Thakare & Priyanka Choudhary, Netizens Say “Is Chhapri Ne Pura Season Kya Kiya?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News