Yesterday marked the finale of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16. The host himself confessed that everyone, starting from his family members to close friends, was certain that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would lift the trophy. If not her, it was obvious that Shiv Thakare would turn out to be the winner. But all expectations were crashed when MC Stan was declared victorious.

Well, there’s no denying that MC enjoys a massive fan base. But he himself has confessed on multiple occasions that he understood the game in the last 2 weeks but by then, it was too late. In the past, he had expressed his wish to quit the show and also requested his fans to not vote in order to save him. But as they say, destiny has its own plans.

All eyes were in disbelief when MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The rapper himself couldn’t believe his victory and asked Salman Khan if it was for real! Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and the members of the Mandali were happy that the trophy came home. But fans of Shiv Thakare and in fact, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were extremely disappointed.

Netizens began slamming Bigg Boss 16 makers as soon as Colors shared a post of MC Stan being crowned the winner. The comment section was bombarded with thoughts on how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare deserved to win instead.

A user wrote, “Is chhapri n pura season kya kiya? Khud n expose kiya ki isko last m jkr show smjh aya to b isko winnr bnaa diya…What a shame Bigg Boss Bina game samjhe, Bina khelkar Winner.. Shame on You…… Can’t believe I was waiting without sleeping to see this Chapri win??”

Another commented, “#hamare vote ne nahi..#BIGBOSS16 #fix tha isliye mili isse #trophy. Yakin nahi hai to #poll karwa ke dekh lo. LOL. @kamaalrkhan Sahi bolta hai #BIGBOSS ko jisse jitwana hai usse jitwa ke hi rahega #vote daalne se kuch nahi hota.”

“Watched all the seasons of bigg boss many useless people became winners but this is too much. The one who did nothing in bigg boss won and the girl who worked so hard for this show stood 3rd. People rightly say that This show is fixed. It was the last season that I saw,” another wrote.

A troll wrote, “Jisko kbhi game samj m nhi aya usko aap winner bana rahe ho 😡😡😡😡 kbhi taks m involve nhi hua wo winner h apke liye waa bigboss”

Take a look at the comments below:

