If there is one topic that’s made the headlines a lot in the last couple of days, it has to be the drama surrounding Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani. For those who don’t know, the Bigg Boss fame has accused Khan of domestic violence and an extra-marital affair. Now actress Sherlyn Chopra has commented on it.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sherlyn can be seen commenting on the couple’s relationship and their need to stay in the limelight. Not just that, she also seems to be slamming the Main Hoo Na actress and wondering how Adil got caught up in the mess. Scroll below to see all she had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared by paparazzi account Varinder Chawla, Sherlyn Chopra shares her views on the ongoing drama between Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani. The controversial actress said, “Mai kya bolu inn dono ke baare mein. Lekin itna mai keh sakti hu adil ke sath kuch samay bitake – police station mai, ki woh banda joh hai shulja hua hai. Pata nahi kaise woh yeh pure jhamale mein fas gaya. But jitni dher maine use baat ki aaise laga ki woh shulja hua banda hai.”

Talking further about the Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani drama, Sherlyn Chopra continued, “Aur maine boli bhi usko uske muh pe, tum toh suljhe hua lagte ho toh kaha aagaye tum? Kaise fas gaya yeh pure chakkar mein? Aur surkhiyo mein aane ke liye yeh zaroori nahi ki yeh log aapas mein khitpit kare ya apne rishtey ka mazak banaye.”

The controversial actress added, “Mai kya bolu? Mai toh unke pati ko apne bhai mana hai. Bhai ke baare mein iss tarah ke baate sunn kar aacha bilkul nahi lag raha. Mai bus chahungi ki joh kuch bhi hai inn dono ke beech mai, yeh khitpit jald se jald khatam ho jaye. Aur sach mein agar unke pati aise kuch kar rahe ho toh woh apne galti maan le aur agar nahi kar rahe hai toh bataye ki yeh galat femi ki wajeh kon hai aur yeh galat femi kaise paida hui”

Watch Sherlyn Chopra’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

What are your thoughts on the Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani drama? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Not Bhavya Gandhi But This Actor Is Replacing Raj Anadkat As ‘Tapu’ On The Show [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News