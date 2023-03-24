Rapper MC Stan is dominating the headlines like the real boss; after winning Bigg Boss 16, the rapper has emerged as one of the most loved personalities in India. Stan never disappoints his fans in terms of serving entertainment. And after coming out of the controversial BB house, he’s breaking all the records with his immense popularity. A few days ago, according to the reports, he had become the most popular Indian musician. And now he has hit the paramount milestone of 100 million views on one of his songs.

As soon as Stan came out as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, he was busy performing across the nation as the rapper was on the India Tour. His fans from every corner of the country are not at all giving up on this chance of witnessing their favorite rapper from P-Town and attending his shows in immense numbers. Stan is ruling the hip-hop industry with his mumble rap style, and his songs are reaching great heights. Every rap song of his has a different story of his life, and one of his songs, “Basti Ka Hasti,” became a trademark of the rapper.

Mc Stan’s songs are loved by all, and after winning the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, season 16, he took Indian hip-hop to the next level. His journey was very much appreciated by all the viewers and also by the host of the show, Salman Khan, himself. The rapper created a massive impact while being in the show and also created a huge fan base, which can be seen through the views showering on his songs, due to which his famous rap song “Basti Ka Hasti” crossed over 100 million views on Youtube, which are only accomplished by very few rappers in India.

MC Stan took to his official social media handle and announced the completion of 100 million views and also thanked his fans warmly through Instagram story, says, “100 MILI, On BASTI KA HASTI, HOOD ANTHEM, End tak Alhamdulillah Shukriya apka Sabka !!.”

Not only this, previously his song “Ek Din Pyaar” has also surpassed this number and there is a string of music videos of him that are soon going to reach great marks soon.

