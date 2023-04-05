Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were one of the most beloved duos from Bigg Boss season 13. Mahira was a very loyal friend of Paras in the BB house, and she continued the same bond even after coming out of the controversial house. They never really confirmed or gave a tag to their relationship but fans, close friends and followers dubbed them as being in a relationship and gave them a hashtag as #PaHira. They both used to upload cute videos and pictures together on their respective social media handles, which were appreciated by their fans.

Mahira and Paras both had shifted to Chandigarh after wrapping up Bigg Boss for work and never really came back in Mumbai as they had their big project shoots going on in Punjab. For a few months, there has not been a single piece of news about them nor they have shared any pictures or videos with each other on social media. Recently we even observed that the actress has unfollowed the rumoured boyfriend on social media and have deleted all the pictures and videos with him from her Instagram account. A few days back Mahira shifted to Mumbai as her web shows and movies are in the verge of releasing and that the work in Mumbai has begun.

We also saw Paras Chhabra’s story where he confirmed that he has moved to Mumbai as well. Being in the same city we didn’t see them hanging out together even a single time. The fans looked worried and tried checking with their favourite couple about the same. But the recent move of Mahira Sharma unfollowing Paras and deleting his pics from her profile gives a clear indication of the breakup. .

Here’s a screenshot of who Mahira Sharma’s following on Instagram:

There is no particular straightforward quote from Mahira Sharma about getting separated from Paras Chhabra, but these actions have made everything clear to us that Bigg Boss 13’s famous love birds #PaHira are no more together. More updates are expected to arrive shortly; stay tuned.

