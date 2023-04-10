It has always been the male lead vs female lead in the Hindi Film Industry. Many times, actresses have hit hard at the bias in the industry regarding the imbalance in the roles written for heroes and heroines. This time veteran actress, Hema Malini has yet again spoken the gospel truth about the partiality in roles written for actresses.

Dream Girl of the Hindi Cinema, believes that despite being a major boom for content on the ott, actresses in this industry still have to wait for an opportunity of their ‘once in a lifetime’ kind of roles while films are written only considering the male leads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview, Hema Malini also stated that she is keen on working more but she does not get approached for roles that are worthy enough. She wants to work but unfortunately, filmmakers have not thought of writing any roles keeping only her in mind.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Hema Malini poured her heart out pointing out the partiality of roles offered to actresses being weak as compared to those written for actors. She confessed, “I’m waiting to explore different kinds of roles, from dramatic to out of the box. The role has to be amazing so that I can say yes immediately, but nobody has offered me anything like that yet.”

When told that actresses are exploring new dimensions on OTT, the Baghbaan actress strongly disagreed and gave a hard-hitting example of Amitabh Bachchan’s work profile. She says, “Where are the opportunities today? Even today, author-backed roles are not found for actresses; they are reserved for male actors. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan gets such great roles even now, they are written especially for him. But such special roles have not been written for actresses till today. If someone can write a [tailor-made] role keeping me in mind, it would be nice. I think I too am capable of performing well.”

However, Hema Malini’s contemporaries have an exciting lineup of films. While Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for a Nag Ashwin Sci-Fi film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, he will next start shooting for The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. Dharmendra on the other hand will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Dinesh Vijan’s untitled film with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Talking about veteran actresses, Sharmila Tagore, recently made a comeback from a film titled Gulmohar, a Hotstar original. Even Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Hema Malini was last seen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirch in the year 2020.

For more such stories stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan: Allu Arjun Already Shot His Cameo For Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Amid Reports Of Him Opting Out Due To A Busy Schedule?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News