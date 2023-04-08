Shahid Kapoor Almost Kisses Kriti Sanon On A Bike In 'An Impossible Love Story' Backed By Dinesh Vijan

Jio Studios and Maddock Films are all set to unveil another unique tale of romance and this time starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The first poster of the film has definitely left the fans wanting for more!

The makers of refreshing rom-coms such as Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon…and the surprises don’t end there! The team released a sensational snapshot from the movie.

The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there’s also a thrilling ‘never seen before’ appeal to them!

The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What’s even more interesting is the tagline, which says: “An impossible love story”.

Why is this love story impossible? Is there more to this picture? Well, we’ve got to stay tuned to dig up some answers!

Are you excited to see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon together on the silver screen? Tell us in the space below.

