Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in Indian Cinema. He has appeared in more than 100 films in his career and has earned numerous accolades. Several Hollywood stars have expressed their wish to work with the superstar someday.

King Khan has been ranked first among the personalities are most influential in the world. The list is curated by an iconic magazine. Interestingly, the superstar has dethroned a host of international celebrities to grab the number-one spot on the list. Scroll down to know more.

TIME Magazine’s annual list of the most influential people is out, and Shah Rukh Khan defeated people, including Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams, CEO of Meta Corporation Mark Zuckerberg, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Following the casting of more than 1.2 million ballots, SRK triumphed with 4% of the vote. If that is not a reason to celebrate, we don’t know what is.

Iranian women protesting for freedom were ranked second on the list. Healthcare professionals placed in third place, with 2% of the total reader votes. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, came in fourth place and received around 1.9% of the vote. The fifth-place vote-getter was football great Lionel Messi, who received 1.8% of the total.

After over 4 years away from the movie industry, Shah Rukh Khan made a spectacular comeback in 2023 with Pathaan. The movie was a massive hit, shattering numerous records at the box office this year. In addition to him, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also starred in the movie.

In the last few years, SRK was busy as a film producer and made cameo appearances in some movies. His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings that he co-produced with the film’s lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team.

