Shah Rukh Khan has currently been dominating the headlines and how. His Bollywood comeback after over four years with ‘Pathaan’ was a historic success at the box office, and later, the actor announced two more biggies with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani last year. SRK left for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match yesterday against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and now his video of posing with his specially-abled old friend as he pecks a kiss on his forehead is going viral on social media. Scroll below to see the heartwarming video.

SRK is one of the most famous actors in the world and enjoys a massive fan following globally, with over 37 million followers on Instagram. Now talking about his latest public appearance, the superstar flew to Kolkata with his daughter Suhana Khan and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor to watch KKR battling against RCB on the ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The match was one hell of a ride last night, and while his team KKR won the game, Shah Rukh Khan won the hearts of his fans with his gestures. From teaching Virat Kohli the hook step of his song from Pathaan to posing with his specially-abled old friend, SRK stole the show and how.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared the video of the superstar with his specially-abled friend. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One clip is from 2018, and the other one is from last night, Shah Rukh Khan truly is the king of hearts.

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “We were not born in the era of kings but if there will be a true king in that era he will be like him ❤️”

Another user commented, “He’s the most humble superstar i have ever seen 🥹❤️”

A third user commented, “Man with a golden heart ❤️❤️ forever favourite SRK❤️❤️❤️”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s latest video doing the rounds on social media? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan Was Once Asked About The Secret Behind Having A Faithful Hubby, Here’s What She Said Before Calling “Being Faithful” The Most “Overrate” Quality

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News