Last night it was a match between Kolkata Knight Riders & Royal Challengers Bangalore, i.e. it was a King Khan vs King Kohli fight. However, after the game ended, when Shah Rukh Khan went ahead and poured his love on Virat Kohli, that moment became the most special one of the evening. It went viral, and the fans went gaga over it. Scroll ahead to check out the netizens’ reactions.

Yesterday, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, SRK’s presence was the star event of the match. As he was standing in his panel cheering for his IPL team KKR, his team went ahead and beat Virat Kohli‘s RCB by 81 runs. It was surely a proud moment for us, but rather than the match, the picture of King Khan and King Kohli won hearts more.

A picture has been going viral on the Internet since last night after the IPL match between KKR and RCB ended. In the photo shared and reshared on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen cupping Virat Kohli’s face with his palms on the field and showing his love towards the team’s captain while Virat is smiling with all his heart.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as the picture went viral on the internet, fans from everywhere started to pour their love and admiration towards the two kings. One wrote, “My Loyal men 🔥”

Another one commented, “Best moment 🔥”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages also shared the same picture, and fans there commented, “King & King ❤️”

The second one wrote, “Kings in one frame🙌🔥”

Another comment can be read,” “KKR ne match jeeta or Srk ne dil.”

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his daughter, Suhana Khan, her BFF Shanaya Kapoor and Usha Uthup, were seen at the IPL stands. SRK looked handsome as ever in a black hoodie, black jeans from Amiri and sunglasses. Along with greeting and cheering, the actor was also seen grooving on Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his film Pathaan.

KKR co-owner with Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla talked about her feeling after the team won the match yesterday. She expressed her excitement to ANI, saying, “I’m very happy with our team’s performance. I just hope and pray that all our matches end like this. Every seat at Eden Gardens was occupied. Give the team your best wishes, let’s go to the finals this year, let’s be champions.”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture towards Virat Kohli? Let us know in the comments below.

